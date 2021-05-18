International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,733 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 11,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 119,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $145.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

