Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,022 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $730,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,092,437.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,555,405.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,703 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,392. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.