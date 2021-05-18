Intuit (INTU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $6.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intuit to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $419.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 52-week low of $271.54 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.91.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

