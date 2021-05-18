Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $827.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of ISRG opened at $817.01 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $529.43 and a 52-week high of $893.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $815.14 and its 200-day moving average is $771.40. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.05, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $38,077,471. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after purchasing an additional 255,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,465,000 after acquiring an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

