Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Black Swift Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Black Swift Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,159 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 6.1% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $324.41 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $223.94 and a twelve month high of $342.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

