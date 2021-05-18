Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by FMA Advisory Inc.

FMA Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.5% of FMA Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.14. 1,059,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,982,547. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $223.94 and a 12-month high of $342.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

