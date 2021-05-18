Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $150.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.64. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.