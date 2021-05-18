Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $150.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.64. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

