Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,492 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,641,000. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,283,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,906,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,367,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,174,000 after acquiring an additional 359,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,522,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.