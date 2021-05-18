Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 18th (1COV, BARC, BN, CRM, DGE, DTE, G1A, G24, IBE, LXS)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 18th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN)

was given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was given a $300.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €23.00 ($27.06) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $290.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $75.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

