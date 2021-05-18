Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Provention Bio (PRVB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) recently:

5/12/2021 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

5/7/2021 – Provention Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Provention Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Provention Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Provention Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

4/19/2021 – Provention Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $22.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Provention Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

4/15/2021 – Provention Bio had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

4/15/2021 – Provention Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Provention Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $26.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Provention Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $22.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Provention Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Provention Bio was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

4/9/2021 – Provention Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Provention Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $26.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

4/9/2021 – Provention Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Provention Bio stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 775,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,432. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 83.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Provention Bio by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

