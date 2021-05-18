Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Skillz (SKLZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ):

5/11/2021 – Skillz had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Skillz had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $18.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Skillz had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Skillz is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Skillz is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Skillz had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $28.00.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.82.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,839.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $6,414,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 634,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,813,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

