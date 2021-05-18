Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Symrise (SY1)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Symrise (FRA: SY1):

5/18/2021 – Symrise was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Symrise was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Symrise was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Symrise was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Symrise was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Symrise was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Symrise was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Symrise was given a new €128.00 ($150.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Symrise was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Symrise was given a new €121.00 ($142.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Symrise was given a new €128.00 ($150.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Symrise was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Symrise was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

FRA SY1 traded up €1.15 ($1.35) on Tuesday, hitting €105.00 ($123.53). 173,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €106.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €104.45. Symrise AG has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.