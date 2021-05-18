Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 18th (AVVIY, BIGC, BSMX, CASA, CCEP, CLDT, CNI, CRH, CSR, CSTR)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 18th:

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Get Aviva plc alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.50 target price on the stock.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $74.00 target price on the stock.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $42.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Enea (OTCMKTS:ENEKF) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group from an accumulate rating to a buy rating.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $102.00 price target on the stock.

Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Barrington Research currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) was upgraded by analysts at Commerzbank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Mizuho currently has $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $402.00 target price on the stock.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $400.00 target price on the stock.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Poshmark Inc. is a social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, home and more. Poshmark Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $178.00 price target on the stock.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RumbleON, Inc. provides internet based services. The Company operates an e-commerce platform for consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. RumbleON, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $113.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Seabridge Gold is a global leader in gold and mining listings. “

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $285.00 price target on the stock.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $667.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $604.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $259.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.