Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Klöckner & Co SE (KCO)

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR: KCO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/14/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €13.80 ($16.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €11.50 ($13.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €12.60 ($14.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €13.40 ($15.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €12.60 ($14.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €11.10 ($13.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €11.10 ($13.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €11.09 ($13.05). 287,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of €11.16 and a 200 day moving average of €8.70. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €3.48 ($4.09) and a 1-year high of €12.13 ($14.27). The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -113.16.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

