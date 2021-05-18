Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ABB (ABBN)

ABB (VTX: ABBN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 39 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 27.50 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 26 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 29 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 25 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 25 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 28 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 32 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 26 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 37.50 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 30 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 25 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 23.50 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 23 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 25 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 35 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 28 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 30 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 24 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 23 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 26 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 35 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 25 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

ABB Ltd. has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.