Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for iQIYI (IQ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2021 – iQIYI was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

5/6/2021 – iQIYI was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

5/5/2021 – iQIYI was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.50.

4/29/2021 – iQIYI was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.50.

4/20/2021 – iQIYI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

iQIYI stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get iQIYI Inc alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.