Investment Partners LTD. Acquires 11,550 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,231,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 68,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 194,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,125,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 42,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 304,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,693,033. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.98 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

