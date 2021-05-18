Investment Partners LTD. Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 3.0% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

USMV traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782,083 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.16. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

