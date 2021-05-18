Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 10,579 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 10,374% compared to the average daily volume of 101 put options.

ENDP stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

