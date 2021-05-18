Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.45

Iofina plc (LON:IOF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.45 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 11.13 ($0.15). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 11.38 ($0.15), with a volume of 188,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.82 million and a P/E ratio of 16.25.

In related news, insider Lance J. Baller purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,969.17). Also, insider Lance J. Baller purchased 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £21,125 ($27,599.95). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 392,500 shares of company stock worth $5,072,500.

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

