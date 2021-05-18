IoTeX Market Capitalization Hits $284.05 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $284.05 million and $25.94 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00096211 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00128716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.39 or 0.01447412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00117289 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 7,544,441,829 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

