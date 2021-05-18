IP Group (LON:IPO) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

IP Group (LON:IPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 153 ($2.00) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on IP Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of IPO stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 119 ($1.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,594. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.96. IP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 55.37 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 136 ($1.78). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.39.

In other IP Group news, insider Greg Smith sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total value of £21,420 ($27,985.37).

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

