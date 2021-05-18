iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

NASDAQ IQ traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,766,910. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.92) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

IQ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised iQIYI from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.43.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

