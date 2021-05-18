iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,665 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

