iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,853,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000.

SCZ opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.55.

