iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,346,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $250.25 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $177.93 and a twelve month high of $263.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

