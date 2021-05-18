iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.1% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.77. 813,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,793,918. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.05 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.36.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.