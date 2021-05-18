iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $110.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.82.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.