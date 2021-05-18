iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,430,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.46. 54,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,346. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.23 and its 200-day moving average is $243.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $163.70 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

