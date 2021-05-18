iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $417.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $292.92 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

