iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 22.8% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,146,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $417.24. The company had a trading volume of 179,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,386. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $292.92 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $413.84 and its 200 day moving average is $385.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

