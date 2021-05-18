iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,386. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $292.92 and a 12-month high of $424.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $413.84 and a 200-day moving average of $385.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

