iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

IJS remained flat at $$106.01 on Tuesday. 4,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,984. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.29. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.67 and a 12-month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

