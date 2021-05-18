iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,864 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 5.5% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $62,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.64. 74,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956,614. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

