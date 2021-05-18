iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $151,635,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.76. 76,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,956,614. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.