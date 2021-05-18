iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.6% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 98,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 66,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.64. The company had a trading volume of 74,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,614. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.79. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

