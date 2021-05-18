iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 998,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,040,000 after acquiring an additional 172,635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,933,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,825,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,357,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.42. 824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,679. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.03. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $189.72.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

