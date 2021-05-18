iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 73,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 74.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 19,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,508,000 after acquiring an additional 342,668 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

Shares of IYZ stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.