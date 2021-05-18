Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.86

Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and traded as high as $25.93. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 28,708 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $94.56 million, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86.
In other Issuer Direct news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $139,444.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,014.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)
Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.
Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.