Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.86

Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and traded as high as $25.93. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 28,708 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.56 million, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Issuer Direct news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $139,444.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,014.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

