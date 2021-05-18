Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $63.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. On average, analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

ITRN opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $530.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.74 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

ITRN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.