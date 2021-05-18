ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.57

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 7920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITVPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

