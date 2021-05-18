Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) Trading Up 0.2%

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 65,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 113,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $554,000.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

