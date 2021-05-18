Ixcoin (IXC) Market Cap Hits $9.81 Million

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001111 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $9.81 million and $1,915.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Ixcoin

Ixcoin (CRYPTO:IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,191,371 coins. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

