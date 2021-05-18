J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $115,967,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $115,185,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $30,901,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,866,000 after acquiring an additional 167,111 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,433 shares of company stock worth $12,286,187. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $176.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.69 and a 52 week high of $183.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.