J C. Watts, Jr. Sells 700 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $99,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,558. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DDS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.94. The company had a trading volume of 621,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,653. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.67. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

DDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,843,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1,494.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 455,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

