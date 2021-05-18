Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $116.12 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.21.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

