James Cannon Brown Sells 3,055 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Stock

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $46,038.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.09. 288,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,089. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 128,766 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

