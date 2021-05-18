James Hagedorn Sells 26,005 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Hagedorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $4.94 on Tuesday, reaching $224.09. 6,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,125. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.41 and a 200 day moving average of $213.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

