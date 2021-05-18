James Latham (LON:LTHM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $994.40

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 994.40 ($12.99) and traded as high as GBX 1,064 ($13.90). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,064 ($13.90), with a volume of 12,402 shares.

The company has a market cap of £211.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 994.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 922.15.

About James Latham (LON:LTHM)

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

